Illegal beer sale reported in Progreso

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (May 29, 2020).- Beer outlets are preparing to reopen on Monday, June 1, but three days after the end of the state “dry law” some stores that opened to stock up on Alcoholic beverages were used to sell clandestinely.

It was reported that several outlets in the western and eastern neighborhoods of the city and in some other parts of the municipality opened to stock up on products and clean the premises, but they took advantage of the situation to sell beer.

The “dry law” that the state government issued from April 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic will end on Sunday, May 31st, so from next Monday it will be legal to sell alcoholic beverages again in businesses that have sanitary permits for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

However, according to reports, some outlets clandestinely sold beer to people who passed by and saw they were open.

Customers carried the beer in backpacks and bundles to hide them from municipal police officers who make tours of the city.

Self-service stores

In supermarkets, the shelves of alcoholic beverages are covered, the products are not visible, and employees said they have not yet received instructions on ow the sale will take place once the “dry law” is lifted.

In Kantunil, on Thursday morning beer trucks were seen supplying the local stores.

In Motul, municipal police prevented a beer company employees from supplying agencies in that city.

The truck was stopped while trying to refill the beer agency located on Calle 26 (between 21 and 19) because, according to agents, it lacks the state permit.

The driver had to go to the police department and wait there for the legal representative of the beer company to show up.

