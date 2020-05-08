Huacho Martín store violates government’s provisions during lockdown

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2020) .- Employees of the Huacho Martín haberdashery shops denounced that they are being concentrated to work in a warehouse, located on Calle 62 (on the corner with 43), downtown Mérida, despite the fact that the stores are supposed to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the employee’s testimony, they had been working in that warehose, and although it is a considerably large facility, the provisions of not concentrating more than 50 people in one place are being violated.
Under threat of being fired, employees have to go to work there from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The administrative offices are located in that address.
Even the the owner, who is a senior citizen, can be seen working there every day.
According to the employee’s testimony, wholesale and retail operations are taking place at the warehouse too.
Employees check in time is 9:45 a.m. Although it is a large gate, they just open a small door for employees to enter trying not to attract attention.
However, on the morning of Thursday May 7th, the police went to warehouse, and they immediately shut the door, while some of the employees stood outside.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s GDP will fall -7.27% in 2020: analysts
The outlook for 2021 went from.
-
Netflix Mexico to charge up to 16% more following tax hike
Netflix has confirmed that it will.
-
Government warns of an increase in electricity rates
The Federal Commission on Economic Competition.
-
European Union claim they will have COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year
The world should see a COVID-19.
-
For fear of rejection, people in Yucatan wait until the symptoms are very advanced
It has been reported that many.
-
Ambulances are equipped with ventilators in Mérida
Ambulances have been equipped with ventilators.
-
Specialist says, when it comes to COVID- 19 in Mexico we are “walking blindfolded”
In Mexico we are “walking blindfolded”.
-
Remdesivir is currently Mexico’s best hope for treating COVID-19
“We are looking forward to the.
-
Mexico lives its deadliest day so far with 257 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
MEXICO CITY (May 7, 2020) .-.
-
President Trump says wearing a face mask would make him look ridiculous
Trump tells allies his wearing a.
Leave a Comment