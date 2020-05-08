Huacho Martín store violates government’s provisions during lockdown

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2020) .- Employees of the Huacho Martín haberdashery shops denounced that they are being concentrated to work in a warehouse, located on Calle 62 (on the corner with 43), downtown Mérida, despite the fact that the stores are supposed to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the employee’s testimony, they had been working in that warehose, and although it is a considerably large facility, the provisions of not concentrating more than 50 people in one place are being violated.

Under threat of being fired, employees have to go to work there from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The administrative offices are located in that address.

Even the the owner, who is a senior citizen, can be seen working there every day.

According to the employee’s testimony, wholesale and retail operations are taking place at the warehouse too.

Employees check in time is 9:45 a.m. Although it is a large gate, they just open a small door for employees to enter trying not to attract attention.

However, on the morning of Thursday May 7th, the police went to warehouse, and they immediately shut the door, while some of the employees stood outside.

