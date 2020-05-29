How Does iCloud Work? A Helpful Guide for Beginners

Are you wondering how does iCloud work? If yes, you should check out our guide right here on the important things to understand. Bought the latest iPhone or getting the next one? Congratulations! However, one of the biggest issues is the limited storage space.

The solution is to start using iCloud. But with no prior experience, you won’t know how iCloud works. That could make you feel discouraged, thus not reaping its benefits.

Don’t dismiss the iCloud yet.

Not sure how does iCloud work? Here are some things you should consider:

What Does iCloud Do?

iCloud is a collection of services that use the internet, regardless of your Apple device. One of these is iCloud Drive, which acts like Google Drive and Dropbox. Others include the following:

iCloud Photo Library

iTunes

Find My iPhone

Apple has more cloud-based services, which you can avail for free or by a paid subscription. Regardless, its general function is to store data using remote computers. This ensures that you won’t eat storage space on your device.

With cloud services, you can access these data using the internet regardless of your device. It’s a simple method of backing up your device data. That way, you can restore it in case you unwittingly lose it later on.

Here are some services under the Apple iCloud:

iCloud Backup

This is the most basic service every Apple user has. When you make an Apple ID account, the company gives you 5 GB of free storage. It’s the ID you use when signing in to the App Store and buying apps.

The good part about this service is that it’s versatile in its use. You can store photos using this service, but its best use is to back up the data stored on your iPhone or iPad. When you connect your iOS device to a stable Wi-Fi connection, it automatically backs up its data to the iCloud.

If you want to do this manually, go to your Settings. Tap the iCloud option to see Backup. Under that, press the Back Up Now option to finish the process.

As for restoring data from a backup, it’s easy and seamless. Follow the instructions after you reset your device to its factory settings and you’re set.

iCloud Drive

This file hosting service is both for iOS devices and Windows computers. Alternatively, you can access its web-based application through the iCloud website. This feature will let you store any file type, such as photos, music, documents, and videos.

That way, you can access these files regardless of the device you use. As long as you have a stable internet connection, these files are available even if you have a Windows-based computer. If you’re using iOS 11, the iCloud drive is now part of the new Files app.

If you want iCloud on your Mac computer, read the linked guide. It will give you steps to set up your iCloud email login and more.

Find My iPhone and Find My Friends

The former is a feature allowing you to track your Apple device’s location. If you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, this remarkable feature is useful for retrieval, whether it’s stolen or lost. It also enables you to wipe out all your data remotely by resetting the device to its factory settings.

As for the latter, it allows your family and friends to know your current location. As long as you use this built-in app, you can share your whereabouts at any time. It adds an extra layer of safety in case you get lost.

My Photo Stream

This service comes with the basic iCloud services. It gives you temporary storage for your most recent 1,000 pictures. The iCloud services hold these pictures for 30 days, as long as you use a device allowing the Photo Stream feature.

The best part is that the service pushes the photos to the rest of your registered devices. They also remove all these after reaching the 30-day or 1,000-photo limit. The extra layer of backup is great if you want to preserve memories.

iCloud Photo Library

This is a feature for Apple devices running on OS X Yosemite and iOS 8.1 or higher. Otherwise, you can use the web app to store all your photos. The difference is that the photos don’t lose their original resolution and metadata.

You can use the revamped Photos app to access the iCloud Photo Library or through the iCloud website. Take note, unlike Photo Stream, the iCloud Photo Library permanently stores the pictures. It means you’ll never have to worry about losing your photos again.

iTunes Match

This service isn’t as well-known these days due to the rise of other similar services. But this subscription service allows you to stream your music library using the cloud or the web. It eliminates the need to store your music locally, meaning you can listen anywhere as long as you’re connected to the internet.

Basic Apps

These apps include contacts, notes, reminders, calendars, and more. It comes as default apps installed in your iOS device or Mac. These use the iCloud to sync your various devices, allowing you to access your Notes from the iCloud.

If you use the service on your Reminders, you can set the reminder using an iPhone via Siri. With that, your other Apple devices will remind you too. It’s convenient since it makes the reminders harder to miss.

How Does iCloud Work? iCloud Storage

As said before, Apple gives all Apple ID accounts 5 GB of free storage using iCloud. But if you have lots of files to store, you can upgrade it. Apple offers additional storage packages of 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB.

Take note, all your devices will share this storage space as long as they use the same Apple ID.

Learn More Tips and Tricks Now!

These are some things to remember when asking how does iCloud work. Use these facts to know whether you need more storage for your needs.

Getting the most out of your iPhone doesn't end here. If you want to learn more tips and tricks to get the most out of your purchase, feel free to go over our other posts and guides right here, now!







