HOT SALE: the largest online sales campaign in Mexico

HOT SALE is the country’s largest online sales campaign, which for the seventh edition will run for five days. HOT SALE will open its doors on May 23, 2020 from 12 am to 12 am on June 1.
The seventh edition of the Hot Sale, the online sales campaign, will provide Mexican consumers with the opportunity to acquire a wide array of products at special prices.
Despite the crisis caused by COVID-19, the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), decided to organize the Hot Sale 2020. And according to aurvey, 7 out of 10 internet users plan to participate, and 80% are interested in taking advantage of discounts and specials.
Electronic items and fashion products, as well as toys and video games are some of the most sought, so 4 out of 10 buyers plan to spend between $ 1,000 and $ 5,000 pesos on this year’s Hot Sale.
For the 2020 edition of Hot Sale, 350 companies have confirmed their participation so far.
Travel packages will also be available through a participation agreement with Hot Sale and the AMVO (Mexican Association of Online Sales). Visit Mexico reported that it will have the opportunity to support companies that make up the national tourism industry and that were severly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
For ten days, different companies from the tourism sector will be able to take advantage of this platform, offering attractive promotions that encourage travelers to visit the destinations of our country once the period of confinement ends.
