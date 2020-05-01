Homeless family in Mérida sleeping on the street in the midst of pandemic

Juan Valderas, Teresa García and their grandson Cristopher had to take refuge outside an abandoned property and the three of them are currently surviviing on people’s charity.

While most families can spend the quarantine at home, protecting themselves from the high temperatures and rains that have occurred these days, a couple of senior citizens and their three-year-old grandson cannot say the same, since they have been living on the street, for the last 15 days.

Through a Facebook publication, a user indicated that the couple and the minor live on what they manage to collect and what people give them, always seeking the well-being of their grandson.

After being evicted from the house in which they lived, Juan Valderas, Teresa García and Cristopher took refuge on the outskirts of an abandoned property on Calle 14, of Mérida’s Chuminipolis neighborhood, near Plaza Patio, situation that places them at risk of getting coronavirus.

The couple sleep on an old mattress on the sidewalk with their grandson.

They say that the house where they used to live in was not theirs, and was abandoned, however, the owner came with several people and took them out.

Not having the support of any family member, they have to survive with the help of the people who pass through the site, who give them food, milk and diapers.

The young woman who published the story on her Facebook page, asks for the support of the Yucatecan society to help them.







