Historic: Puerto Vallarta registers a hotel occupancy rate of 0 percent

For the first time in its history, the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico has a hotel occupancy rate of 0 percent, as stated by Ramón González Lomelí, Puerto Vallarta’s director of municipal tourism, who also said that it may be until August when tourists could be returning to the city.

“As occupancy, we are at zero, we only have a hotel that has occupied rooms and it is not that they are leisure tourists but it is the tourist who comes to do business as a sales agent, to place an order at pharmacies, supermarkets, in short, hardware stores, that type of tourist who comes for two or three days”.

He specified that it is the only type of visitors that are available at the moment and are only staying at the Hotel Comfort Inn, this speaking only of the lodging establishments in the tourist strip.

In those lower-category hotels, he pointed out that some have one or two rooms occupied, and one in particular pointed out that he has hosted tourists from Singapore for approximately six months since when the pandemic broke out they did not want to move.

These guests reiterated that they have stayed at this hotel, which corresponds to the traditional small ones, in addition, they have respected all the guidelines and have followed each and every one of the indications of healthy distance and confinement.

This situation is very unfortunate, in addition to the fact that there is not yet a date for the quarantine to be lifted, hotels and restaurants don’t expect national tourists to return to Puerto Vallarta until August.

He added that foreign tourism returning could be even longer, “international tourists will be very difficult for us to have again because we remember that the economic blow is not only in tourist destinations but throughout the country and other countries, the United States has also been badly beaten, although their economies are much better than ours, they are very careful not to go on vacation.”

Source: The Vallarta Daily







