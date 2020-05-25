Grand Mondial Casino Review – All the Truth About the Casino

Grand Mondial Casino is one of the famous titles in the online gambling industry. The casino is known among both seasoned gamblers and those who are just starting their gambling career. So what is special about the casino? What is its value proposition? And what players can count on when obtaining membership at Grand Mondial? We will try to answer all these questions further in this post, covering the most important aspects of gambling at Grand Mondial Casino.

Gaming Software Used & Games Offered

The most important thing to mention in this Grand Mondial review is that the casino is powered by a professional gaming software from the Microgaming company. Therefore, it boasts a huge game selection covering at types of games – all developed by this famous manufacturer.

Slot machines – Their extensive selection of slot machines includes the millionaire maker, Mega Moolah, along with all classic favorites and new blockbuster titles, such as Thunderstruck II, Terminator, and Immortal Romance.

Blackjack – The casino is home to a big range of the most popular blackjack variations, which include Classic Blackjack Gold, Vegas Strip Blackjack, and Atlantic City Blackjack.

Roulette – On the casino site, you will find all the popular types of the roulette game, namely, American, French, and European. Fans of realistic gambling entertainment will have a chance to play their favorite game against a live dealer sitting on the other side of the pc screen.

Video poker – whether you are a fan of Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces, or Deuces Wild Video Poker, you will find these titles in the game selection at Grand Mondial.

Jackpot games – Grand Mondial provides one of the biggest collections of progressive games on the market. It covers all the famous titles – from the Mega Moolah slot to Mega Vault Millionaire, Caribbean Draw Poker, and King Kashalot.

The casino offers more than 550 games in total and regularly expands its gaming library by adding fresh products from Microgaming.

Bonuses

The casino welcomes its new players with a package of 150 free spins. The bonus is active for newly registered players only after they make the first deposit of $10. If you want to go further with the casino, there is a match bonus for you. It is paid on the second deposit and automatically doubles your investment. Thus, you can get a maximum of $250 in bonus money. Just like free spins, a match bonus has no gaming restrictions and can be used in any games of your liking.

User Security & Comfort

At Grand Mondial, they use advanced data protection technology and are always online to assist you with a pressing issue you may be faced with. Here are some of the ironclad guarantees they have for you:

SSL data protection;

128-bi data encryption;

100% anonymity;

24/7 customer support;

RNG as part of all games.

In case you have a question or need professional support, you are free to reach out to the casino customer support. They are online around the clock and will reply to you in a minute or so.







