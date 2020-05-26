Goodbye dry law!

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The state government is working on how to lift the “dry law” as of Monday, June 1. They are considering establishing some locks on the sale of alcoholic beverages, only in case health conditions allow it. Said Mauricio Sauri Vivas, State Secretary of Health. Today, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, there will be a meeting with the Health Council members to discuss the case.

In an interview last Friday, Governor Vila Dosal said the “dry law” in Yucatan would end on Monday, June 1. The state government is in talks with the beer companies, with a proposal. That they restart their sales, but with home delivery service, at least during the first week, to avoid overcrowding, as has happened in other states.

Sauri Vivas, the secretary of health, reported that they are already working on that with the governor. Although it was uncertain, they are considering finishing with the “dry law” next June 1, seeking to reopen the sale with some locks, not as open as usual.

Regarding the results of the “dry law,” the secretary estimated that it helped reduce domestic violence by 50%. He did not provide figures and more data to support this, more than the health records, where Yucatan had a decrease of up to 35% in the rates of alcohol poisoning.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments