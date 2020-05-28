German company Bosch ready to restart operations in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automotive supplier Bosch said on Monday May 25th, it has received government approval in Mexico to restart operations, which had been suspended since late March due to measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Government officials in mid-May said auto-related firms would be able to exit mandatory coronavirus lockdown before June 1 provided safety measures were approved.
“We have already received approval from the health authorities to reopen, which we will do gradually and with staggered shifts in all our locations,” Bosch said in a statement. “In this first stage, we are starting with 25% on average of our installed capacity throughout the country.”
Bosch has 12 manufacturing plants in Mexico. It is also active in sectors such as construction.
The reopening of Mexico’s auto industry accelerated this week as companies such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FCHA.MI> and BMW AG <BMWG.DE> joined peers in gradually restarting operations.
