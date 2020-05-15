Free life insurance to 1.6 million health workers in Mexico

The compensation will be 50 thousand pesos and the validity of the coverage will be for medical personnel who died between April 1 and August 31, 2020.

“The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) will offer free life insurance to medical personnel who care for patients infected with COVID-19, coronavirus”, announced Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, secretary of Finance and Public Credit.

During the president’s morning conference, he indicated that, “The Personal Health Product of the Health Sector in the Event of Covid-19”, will cover all health personnel who are working in hospitals dedicated to the attention of the health emergency.

In addition, he said, this coverage will apply from April 1, the day the last phase of this contingency was announced.

“One of the lessons we get from situations like the current pandemic is the importance of social solidarity to overcome social problems as a whole society,” he said.

From the National Palace, Sofía Belmar Berumen, president of AMIS, maintained that, with this action, the 87 companies that make up the insurance sector in Mexico, seek to recognize the health sector personnel who protect Mexican families during the pandemic.

Sofía Belmar Berumen

“In this initiative, 1.6 million workers in the health sector will be included, from doctors to residents, nurses, nursing interns, nursing assistants, professional and technical personnel, stretcher bearers, janitors and laborers.

The compensation will be 50 thousand pesos and the beneficiaries will be, in the first instance, the spouse; if there is no husband or wife, it will be the children and if there are none, it will be the parents.

The validity of said life insurance will be for medical personnel who have died from April 1 to August 31.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments