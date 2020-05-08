For fear of rejection, people in Yucatan wait until the symptoms are very advanced

It has been reported that many people in Yucatan are waiting too long for the coronavirus symptoms to worsen, before asking to be transferred to the hospital, mostly because they fear to be rejected, discriminated or mistreated if they test positive.
Through social networks, Juan Venegas, a resident of Ticul, Yucatán reports that two people from this municipality were transferred to the city of Mérida in an emergency, as they presented severe symptoms of Covid-19.
According to the testimony of this man, it was detected that the inhabitants of Ticul and some other towns in the Yucatan, are afraid of being discriminated against or singled out for being infected with coronavirus, so they decide to isolate themselves at their own will and refuse to receive medical attention until it’s too late.
Juan Venegas stated that it is important to think about one’s health, no matter what others might say, accept reality, and learn to recognize when one is sick.
The Ticul patients were transferred to the city of Merida in an ambulance, since their health was critical, as they waited too long to receive medical attention.
It is worth mentioning that among the indications made by the health authorities in the daily medical reports, they recommend not waiting too long to seek medical attention, especially if people who experience symptoms of coronavirus have other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions, diseases like HIV, cancer, obesity or some chronic degenerative disease.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
