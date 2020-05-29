“In attention to the economic needs that many families are experiencing due to the pandemic, five Yucatecan legislators will donate their salaries to create a Support Fund that helps generate jobs and reactivate the economy in Yucatan municipalities”, a statement said.

This is the “For you, with you” (Para ti, Contigo) Program, an initiative that will count on the support of local companies and the Maya Foundation of Yucatan, AC, in a sum of efforts with the legislators to carry out various actions that will help families to get ahead by having a source of income quickly and safely, the statement explains.

“The program will aim to provide inputs and work tools or financing so that people can have liquidity,” the statement continues.

“In this first stage it starts with a fund of one million pesos, which can be multiplied up to 10 times through financial institutions,” he adds.

“The program will start with a motorcycle financing plan aimed at small businesses, loncherias, workshops, producers and transporters, among others, so that they can have access to a vehicle to provide their services more effectively, and so they can improve their source of income.”

In the statement, it is specified that this first plan, called “With your Motorcycle”, is for people who want to obtain one of these vehicles on credit, without heavy paperwork and on comfortable monthly payments, a new vehicle for their working activities, in which the down payment will be paid by these five legislators, in a way to directly support those who need it the most.

Aware of the urgency of supporting the population, the five legislators who agreed to join efforts to launch this program are: federal representative Dulce María Sauri Riancho, local representatives Lila Frías Castillo, Warnel May Escobar and Luis Borjas Romero , as well as senator Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín, who, in addition to contributing money from their salaries, will also perform management tasks for other projects of social benefit.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments