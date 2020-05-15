Fishermen stranded at sea are rescued by the Mexican Navy

The Secretary of the Navy successfully rescued four fishermen stranded at sea, off the coast of Progreso.

According to the report issued by the Fifth Naval Region, the personnel of the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico managed to rescue four fishermen who were on board a small boat, without any kind of motor or propulsion system, but was located 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) northwest of the Progreso shore.

The rescue opertaion was possible, after an emergency call from the Fishermen Directorate of the port of Progreso.

The rescue was carried out by members of the Yucalpetén Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station aboard an interceptor patrol vessel, and the small fishing boat was towed to the Yucalpetén marine shelter in the Progreso municipality.

Fortunately, the four fishermen are in good health and with these actions, the Mexican Navy reaffirmed its commitment with society to safeguard human lives at sea.

