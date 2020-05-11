Facebook blocks López Obrador’s Mother’s Day video

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – On the occasion of Mother’s Day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez published a video congratulating Mexican mothers. The writer painted some flowers as a gift while the President shared in the congratulations the song ‘Amor Eterno’ by Juan Gabriel.
The President’s “gift” caused Facebook to block his video due to Copyright infringement, which is the use of works protected by copyright law without permission for a usage where such permission is required, however, in YouTube and Twitter, the video can be played with the song of the ‘Divo de Juárez.’
López Obrador’s mother, Manuelita Obrador, and Beatriz Gutiérrez’s mother, Nora Beatriz Müller, have both passed away. The writer is the mother of Jesús Ernesto, the son she has with the President.
