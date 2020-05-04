Expat couple threatened by locals in San Crisanto, Yucatán

While trying to enter their home, an Expat couple was threatened by their neighbors, who surrounded them in minutes.

A couple of foreigners, residents of the port of San Crisanto; were threatened by local residents, who prevented them from entering their property, accusing them of “bringing the coronavirus” to the population.

San Crisanto is located 80 kilometers (49 miles) northeast of Merida (INEGI)

The accusations were due to the fact that the couple -of older adults- returned on Friday May 1st, from a trip to the United States; where they attended the wake of a relative (some neighbors indicate that it was their daughter).

When trying to return home, the residents prevented them from passing through, since the increase in cases (55 positives and 6 new deaths, according to the latest report) has generated panic among the local population.

Concerned about not being able to return home, the couple legally protected themselves and called a lawyer. in fact, two police vehicles escorted them back to the town of San Crisanto.

Although they were able to pass the checkpoint, once they were close to their home, a group of locals surrounded them and threatened to set them on fire when they were at home.

The mayor of Sinanché, Felipe Rojas Escalante, showed up at the place, and assured that he would resolve the conflict, something that did not happen.

For this reason, the couple’s lawyer, who was also present, pointed out that if the mayor did not obey the judge’s order, she would proceed to sue the municipality of Sinanche, specifically the mayor and the commissioner (Comisario Ejidal) of San Crisanto.

The American couple tried to get to their house through the beach area, but locals prevented them to enter when they were just a few meters away from the entrance.

The residents’ attorneys reported that people threatened to harm them and even set them on fire if they entered the home.

The National Guard arrived at the place because of the uproar that was taking place on the beach.

After several hours of tension, the American expats decided to withdraw, which they did, watched by the villagers.

Lawyers for the Americans anticipated that they will continue their legal fight to enable their clients to occupy their home in San Crisanto.







