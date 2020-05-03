Espita mayor sends street vendors home after buying all their merchandise

ESPITA, YUCATAN (May 3, 2020) .- Espita mayor Josué Castillo bought the entire stock of street vendors in that town, and sent them back to their homes, and asked them to protect themselves from the Covid-19.
Some of these people are senior citizens who live day by day, and are exposed to the virus as they work touring small towns and selling their products on public roads.
It should be noted that these people will be able to continue selling their products from their homes.
To prevent them from going out on the streets again, the mayor offered to buy what they produce in their patios and backyards, in order to use these supplies to prepare food in municipal kitchens and give it away to people in vulnerable situations.
All this arises as part of the measures taken to protect the people of Yucatan.
The Espita municipal president reported that a campaign will be launched to sanitize the market, parks, public spaces and areas where these vendors, commonly work.
“We cannot prohibit them from working, on the contrary we must find a way to help our people,” said Josué Castillo. “We will continue fighting the virus to overcome this situation, our goal is that there are no more infections and that the economy of our people is not affected any further,” Espita mayor Josué Castillo concluded.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The number of COVID-19 detection tests increases in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 3, 2020)- Given.
-
Second cargo of water trucks from Mexico arrives in Venezuela under oil swap
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A vessel.
-
Mexican families protest at hospital hit by coronavirus
ECATEPEC, State of Mexico (Reuters) –.
-
Coronavirus in Yucatan: long lines at pawnshops in central Merida
Because of the coronavirus, people in.
-
The third consecutive day with more than 40 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan
Federal and state authorities warn that.
-
Narcos hand out food and lend money without interest to families suffering from the coronavirus in Mexico.
The leaders of the drug trade.
-
200 Mexicans who died from coronavirus in the U.S. are being repatriated
Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
-
Mérida City Hall has launched “Stay Home” campaign using drones
As part of the campaign to.
-
Canada bans assault-style weapons after its worst ever mass murder
(CNN).-Assault-style weapons are banned in Canada.
-
Cozumel mayor says it is imperative that people continue to stay home
Cozumel, Q.R. — “We know that.
Leave a Comment