“El Pinar” one of the most iconic and beautiful homes in Mérida is up for sale

MÉRIDA, May 9, 2020.- “El Pinar”, one of the most emblematic and beautiful houses in Mérida, was put up for sale through the website construyendoideas.com.mx
According to the information, for only seven million dollars the house can be yours, that is approximatelly 175 million Mexican pesos.
Property description:
- Plot: 5,057 m2
- Construction: 1,940 m2
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 6
- Floors: 3
- Garage for 8 cars
- Air conditioning
- Accessibility for disabled
- Elevator
- Garage
- Swimming pool
- Balcony
- Terrace
- Garden
- Covered parking
- Playground
- Roof garden
- Integral kitchen
- Service room
- Accessibility for older adults
Second floor:
- Large room
- Living room with access to the panoramic terrace
- Master bedroom with living room and balcony
- Bedroom, dressing room and bathroom
Third floor:
- 180 m2 open attic space.
Guest House
In the information it is mentioned that the property includes a guest house with living room, dining room, kitchen, service room, in addition to being classified as an excellent opportunity for a business in the tourism industry or a boutique hotel.
El Pinar is one of the mansions built during the henequen boom, the “green gold” of Yucatan, and is one of the few that remains practically intact today.
Like many of the large houses in that area and nearby Itzimná, it was originally a country house for the families of the wealthy landowners of the henequen plantations.
