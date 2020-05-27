Diana Kennedy: ‘The Indiana Jones of food’ talks about Mexican

She was instrumental in putting Mexican cuisine on the world’s food map. Now 97, Diana Kennedy is the subject of a brilliant film.
Diana Kennedy has written nine cookbooks. The first, The Cuisines of Mexico, was published in 1972, is several hundred pages long, and has been widely credited with introducing traditional Mexican cooking to the English-speaking world.
Kennedy is 97, white, and English – hardly the ingredients you’d expect to make up a leading authority on Mexican food, but sometimes ingredients surprise you.
She lives in the hills of Michoacán, four hours west of Mexico City, on a piece of land she bought decades ago. In culinary circles she is adored. The Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara describes her as “a legend”.
Here’s the restaurateur Nick Zukin: “She is a prophet for Mexican food.” And the chef Rick Bayless: “She’s an incredible repository of knowledge.” And Pati Jinich, host of the Emmy-nominated TV series Pati’s Mexican Table: “I think Mexico, as a country, will be eternally indebted to her efforts.”
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE GUARDIAN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The “snitches” of Mexico, and the coming battle.
On September 28, 1960, possibly the.
-
Andersen Global Realty expands its presence in Mexico
Leader’s League (May 26th, 2020) Andersen.
-
Boomers on the Fun Side of the Wall
I’ve always liked being at the.
-
India uses drones to pursue locusts as swarms plague towns and destroy crops
AFP (May 27, 2020).- Huge swarms.
-
5.5 billion dollars leave Mexico due to a loss of confidence.
As of March 5.5 billion dollars.
-
Mati is a Mexican startup pitching ID-verification
TechCrunch CDMX (May 26, 2020).- Spero.
-
AMLO denies the Johns Hopkins lethality data. He claims “Fake news”
In the morning conference, López Obrador.
-
Mexico leads in lethality by Covid-19.
If we consider the case fatality.
-
Forty percent of restaurants will not reopen – Experts forecast.
Of those who remain, not all.
-
Goodbye dry law!
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment