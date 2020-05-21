Despite outbreak peak, drug gang violence continues in Mexico

(AP) — Homicides in Mexico dropped only slightly in April despite widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures for the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting the pandemic has done little to stem drug gang violence.
Killings nationwide amounted to 3,020 in April, down from 3,078 in March. That was below the peak of 3,158 in July 2018, but it was above the average of about 2,900 killings that had occurred in recent months.
One bright spot is that mass looting events that authorities feared might happen during the pandemic have not materialized. After a half dozen such incidents reported between late March and mid-April, authorities haven’t reported any in May.
With many stores, factories and other businesses closed and huge reductions in traffic and movement of people, some had thought killings might decline. But much of the violence appears linked to dispute between rival drug gangs.
The state of Guanajuato, where the Jalisco and Santa Rosa de Lima cartels are fighting for control, once again led in total homicides, with over 1,500 registered so far this year.
“We have been able to maintain a line of contention and haven’t allowed homicides to continue rising, as they had been doing,” said Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo.
It appears disruptions in drug markets and other illegal activities may have forced gangs to branch out into new areas, like robbing trucks loaded with food.
Last month, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed killings on drug cartels “who continue to fight over turf and drug trafficking routes; they are fighting each other constantly.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO orders to investigate company allegedly tied to Peña Nieto’s family
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Cancun to launch 2X1 Special
Cancun has taken the example of.
-
Son of Mexican ex-president Luis Echeverria kills himself
Cuernavaca, Morelos (AFP) – A son.
-
A record number of deaths in one day by Covid-19 in Mexico
José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology.
-
COVID-19 in the American Continet
(Efe/Reuters/Agencies) – The American continent is.
-
Quintana Roo to issue Health Guidelines for the reopening of tourism industry
As part of the work he.
-
4 year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Ticul, Yucatan
In the municipality of Ticul, Yucatan,.
-
Zepeda Patterson’s harsh editorial about AMLO in El Pais.
On April 22, AMLO said that.
-
Yucatecan Hotels prepare to reopen with ‘Covid-19 Free’ certification
The Yucatan hotel sector will reopen.
-
State Government equips public hospitals with cutting-edge technology
The State Government continues to strengthen.
Leave a Comment