Demand for midwife services increases in Campeche during pandemic

For fear of catching COVID-19, demand for midwife services increases in Campeche.

Midwives assist pregnant women at home.

A few years ago, Arely learned from her mother the tradition of caring for births; she became one of the 250 midwives officially recognized and registered by the Campeche Health Secretariat. Today, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, it reveals that since last April the demand for this type of services increased in the state capital. Arely will attend five births in the coming days; when she hardly cared for two or three women a year.

The main factor in this increase, both in San Francisco de Campeche and in Ciudad del Carmen, is the fear that families have of the COVID-19 coronavirus contagion.

The practice of childbirth care, which was about to disappear in urban areas, is back due to the fear families have for the pandemic.

“My colleagues and I are ready to attend to the ladies who require it, because we have the knowledge and we are endorsed by the Ministry of Health, which has constantly supported us with material to work without fear,” the midwife said.

The midwives not only attend births, during the year they request massages and sizes so that the babies are properly accommodated in the womb, in order to have a successfull natural birth. Arely explains that in the past, caesarean sections were not very usual, and that this type of surgery involvse complications that sometimes prevent moms from taking care of newborns.

Despite the fact that the assistance they perform is safe, their services had decreased year after year, as now couples go to hospitals. “Most mothers go to public or private hospitals to give birth these days”, Arely said. She also mentioned that until three years ago, he attended on average two or three births per year.

“Hopefully, the word will spread that our assistance is valid and safe, since fear of the virus is legitimate; we have our prevention measures, but you don’t know who is infected or not. We will keep on providing the necessary services for the couples that require us, ” she said.

An unforgettable experience

With a home birth, family members have the opportunity for an intimate and different experience, “just as they see on television, we can attend deliveries in water containers, with the atmosphere that the couple wants: scented, illuminated, in silence or just as any other normal day at home,” Arely added.

She also mentioned that come of her fellow midwives, have a lot more experience than her, as they have been in the profession longer.

In her experience, having a birth at home is sometimes more comfortable for families, since they no longer have to carry out a complete transfer from the hospital to their homes. In addition, it is certianly cheaper, since you do not have to pay rent for operating rooms, or thousands of pesos for doctors.

The midwives charge just enough to help them have a smooth delivery.

Finally, she added that while the arrival of a baby in the family is a time of rejoice, having the baby at home will always be a different experience than being in a hospital.







