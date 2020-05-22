Del Toro, González Iñárritu and Cuarón save Mexican cinema from AMLO’s government

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Alejandro González Iñarritu was tough before Mario Delgado, Morena’s coordinator in the Chamber of representatives on May 21 2020, when the political party presented an initiative to disappear Fidecine, the fund responsible for filming 20 percent of national films since 2002, and those resources sent into AMLO’s fund for “the poor”.

“I think they have their best partners here, on an intellectual level, on a commercial level, in every sense; I think that if they are going to have partners who are going to be able to give them positive accounts, it is us in every aspect,” said the director of “The Revenant” and “Birdman.“

“We love Mexico, we love everything we stand for, and we understand perfectly that film is an art, but it is also an industry,” Alejandro González Iñarritu said.

The Oscar winner, along with Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of the Water”), Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, ROME), Mónica Lozano, president of the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other filmmakers and producers, convinced Delgado to leave Fidecine. “FIDECINE is staying.” said the congressman.

Cuarón recalled the positive impact of Mexican cinema abroad, being an ambassador of culture. “It has had an undeniable impact not only on tourism but even on the consumption of products in our country.” he said.

During the meeting, Sergio Mayer, president of the Culture and Cinematography Commission of the Low Chamber and the director of Imcine María Novaro, recalled that last year more than 200 films were made.

And that tomorrow, the Statistical Yearbook of Mexican Cinema 2019 will be virtually launched so that everyone knows the positive aspects of national cinematography.

Morena’s initiative aimed to modify several laws, amongst those the Cinematography law and the repeal of articles alluding to funding cinema in Mexico called FIDECINE.

Fidecine supports the production, distribution, and exhibition of Mexican films. Among those that received this support are No se aceptan devoluciones, Kilómetro 31 y Efectos secundarios (No refunds, Kilometer 31, and Side Effects).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







