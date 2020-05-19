Dangerous armed man detained in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 19, 2020).- After a brief chase, state police officers arrested a man who was walking armed in the streets of the Juan Pablo II subdivision, in southern Mérida.

The man, in his 50s, carried a pair of scissors in his hand and while walking he threatened the people who passed by him.

A citizen called the Police, and a patrol car was sent to Calle 41, on the corner with Calle 30 of the Juan Pablo II subdivision.

The subject, seeing the police unit, threw the scissors to the ground and ran away, so the police officers had to chase him for several blocks.

On several occasions he tried to break into homes, but when he was unable to do so, he kept running until he was caught.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect got very violent and hit a police officer in the face, causing a wound to his mouth.

The man was identified by several locals as a person who “is always drugged and stealing from homes and people”, so the municipal police auhorities are asking that if someone recognizes him, they should report him, so he can be trialed for his crimes.

