Dangerous armed man detained in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 19, 2020).- After a brief chase, state police officers arrested a man who was walking armed in the streets of the Juan Pablo II subdivision, in southern Mérida.
The man, in his 50s, carried a pair of scissors in his hand and while walking he threatened the people who passed by him.
A citizen called the Police, and a patrol car was sent to Calle 41, on the corner with Calle 30 of the Juan Pablo II subdivision.
The subject, seeing the police unit, threw the scissors to the ground and ran away, so the police officers had to chase him for several blocks.
On several occasions he tried to break into homes, but when he was unable to do so, he kept running until he was caught.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect got very violent and hit a police officer in the face, causing a wound to his mouth.
The man was identified by several locals as a person who “is always drugged and stealing from homes and people”, so the municipal police auhorities are asking that if someone recognizes him, they should report him, so he can be trialed for his crimes.
Source: yucatan.com.mx
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Australian man fined for rescuing whale from sea nets
An Australian man who acted on.
-
Ten arrested for illegal fishing in Cozumel, Quintana Roo
Agents of the Mexican Navy report.
-
Authorities report 5 deaths from Covid-19 in San Benito and Lucas de Gálvez markets
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 19, 2020).- After.
-
Mexican drug trafficker extradited to the U.S. from Uruguay
Gerardo González Valencia, a high-ranking member.
-
Cecilia Patron warns of a “very serious” setback in the energy sector
Yucatecan federal representative Cecilia Patrón Laviada.
-
Six dead for drinking tainted alcohol in Mérida
A group of friends in Mérida’s.
-
After AMLO claimed they had tamed the pandemic, infections tripled
From April 26 to May 18,.
-
Mérida is in search of space for a mural to pay homage to real life heroes
MÉRIDA.- In order to pay tribute.
-
Texas reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
The Texas Department of Health reported Saturday that.
-
“CFE has lost control over its staff” – Business Coordinating Council
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has.
Leave a Comment