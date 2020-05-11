Crematories in Mexico City have collapsed due to the large number of deaths from COVID-19

Mortuaries report saturation and lagging days in service.
MEXICO (Milenio) – The official figures contrast with the harsh reality of the dead in Mexico. Officials from different funeral homes in Mexico City say the crematoriums in the country’s capital “are saturated” with the dead from covid-19. The cremation of a body awaits its turn more than 24 hours or is sent to the State of Mexico.
“Everything is full; there are no schedules for cremation. In general, all funeral homes have a delay of one, two or even three days, because the schedules are already saturated,” said Javier Rodriguez, director of “Juarez Funeral Home” adjacent to the Hospital Juarez de Mexico. “We need to go use crematories further away: We have to go to Acolman, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec and Tultitlán, because here in Mexico city all the ovens, public and private, are saturated.
One of the facilities with the highest demand is located in Palo Alto, Cuajimalpa, whose two ovens operate 24 hours a day, and in this emergency, up to 40 services are provided. In an interview, the coordinator of Panteones in Cuajimalpa, Raúl Peñaloza, accepted that Palo Alto is operating at its maximum capacity. “We are saturated because services are not scheduled. They take out their cremation order and immediately come here”.
A comment was sought from the Legal Department of the CDMX government, but it declined to give a version of the facts. In funeral homes, they maintain that service is slow and, also, the ovens require maintenance and replacement.
MILENIO News visited Palo Alto and observed the operation, as well as the black smoke coming out of the chimneys, which generates discomfort and neighborhood complaints.. In this regard, the workers indicated that the bodies come in black bags, and when they put them in, black smoke comes out for about 10 minutes, but after that, the service is normalized, although they work against the clock.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
COVID-19 is cutting air pollution, but it will not slow climate change
According to https://sciencebusiness.net/ the coronavirus crisis.
-
Cancun Airport registers 97% drop in its operations
Due to the health contingency, fewer.
-
Twenty new respiratory assistance units delivered at Mérida’s HRAEPY
The State Government carried out a.
-
Trump charges Obama with ‘biggest political crime in American history’
After Obama called Donald Trump’s action.
-
Three dead for drinking tainted alcohol in Acanceh, Yucatan
ACANCEH, YUCATAN (May 9, 2020).- Given.
-
Two persons die in Tekax, Yucatan due to health complications
Tekax, Yucatan (May 11, 2020) .-.
-
The U.S. asked its citizens in Mexico to return as soon as possible if they do not want to stay away “indefinitely.”
The Embassy of the northern neighbor.
-
Facebook blocks López Obrador’s Mother’s Day video
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – On.
-
“Pemex is a disaster with AMLO; it’s going in the opposite direction” – Financial Times.
Journalist Jude Webber, a correspondent for.
-
Mexican College of Pediatric Pneumologists demands AMLO’s public apology.
Following AMLO’s statements against the health.
Leave a Comment