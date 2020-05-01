Cozumel mayor says it is imperative that people continue to stay home

Cozumel, Q.R. — “We know that the measures we are taking are not popular, but our priority is to save lives,” said the mayor of Cozumel during a message where he urged people to continue staying home.

Municipal President Pedro Joaquín Delbouis says it is imperative that people continue to stay home, especially during these next two weeks, due to the rapid spread of the virus. He says that Cozumel is in its most critical phase of the spread.

“We are experiencing the most devastating economic situation and health crisis in a century. The previous pandemics that have been experienced have not been of the magnitude that is experienced today. We must generate unity, not only in Cozumel but in all of Quintana Roo and Mexico,” emphasized Pedro Joaquín Delbouis.

The Municipal President established that starting May 1, and for the next few days, the call for social responsibility will be from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. adding that businesses considered essential must close at 4:00 p.m., with the exception of the health sector.

Joaquín Delbouis says people need to remain indoors from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and non-essential businesses must remain closed

Likewise, he said that the businesses considered as non-essential should remain closed until further notice and, if ignored, they will proceed with legal sanctions.

He says in order to support the work of Cozumel’s medical personnel, citizens must abide by the established measures to avoid, as much as possible, the spread of the virus since that would lead to the saturation of medical centers.

“Preventive measures cannot be relaxed since what is intended is to prevent the hospital system from collapsing in Cozumel, as can already be seen in other municipalities of Quintana Roo that have the highest number of infections so far,” said Joaquín Delbouis.

Joaquín Delbouis maintained that the delivery of house-to-house food pantries is suspended in order to protect the health of the people who have been distributing the public pantries, noting that more than 30,000 were distributed by the state government and another 13,000 by federal.

“This week will be crucial. This week, the lives of many on the island are at stake,” he said adding “we will turn off the lights of the main sports areas and parks in the neighborhoods to avoid having children and young people in them.”

He added that mobility restrictions continue with only one person per car or motorcycle and that the circulating vehicle must have plates. Mouth masks remain obligatory when in public and gatherings and meetings are still prohibited.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







