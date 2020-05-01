COVID-19, more deadly inside the state than in Mérida

MÉRIDA, May 1, 2020.- “Despite the fact that 70 percent of the Covid-19 cases have been detected in Mérida, the incidence of mortality is higher in other parts of the State, covering just over half of the victims of the pandemic,” revealed the federal Secretary of Health.

Yucatan is among the 14 states with the highest fatality rate in the country, along with Quintana Roo.

So far, 35 people have lost their lives to the Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) caused by the Covid-19, out of which only three had no health complications such as chronic degenerative deseases or other risk conditions.

In the state, the case fatality rate is 9.07 percent, with respect to the total number of cases, with a mortality rate is 1.67 per 100,000 inhabitants. The age range of total deaths fluctuates between 3 and 94 years of age.

Likewise, there are three age groups defined by the Health Secretariat, and of the total cases registered in the State, 17 are in the group between 25 and 64 years of age, with 48.6 percent of the total deaths; and 18 belong to the group of 65 or more, with 51.4 percent of the total. So far, nobody under 25 years of age has died of COVID-19 in Yucatán.

Similarly, of the 35 people who have lost their lives to the pandemic, 32 are nationals and the remaining three are foreigners, the first two were passengers of the Marella Explorer II cruise ship, one from Great Britain and the other one from Greece, plus one Italian, who was a Mérida resident.

In an interactive map, developed by specialists from the Health Secretariat and the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), the situation in Mexico’s 2,457 municipalities, including the 106 that make up Yucatan, is analyzed.

Of the total deaths in our state, 16 are from Merida, 47 percent, and the other 53 percent, in other Yucatecan municipalities.

With three cases is Hunucmá, Tekax and Valladolid, 8.8 percent, respectively, with two deceased is Chemax, 5.9 percent, while the rest are distributed in Baca, Chikindzonot, Kanasín, Tekantó, Umán, and Yaxcabá.

As well as two Yucatecans who were infected abroad, specifically in Canada and Peru, which are not included in the country’s statistics.

Of the total infected people, 232 have already recovered, that is, 50.9 percent, so there are also 122 stable, isolated and constantly monitored by medical personnel, and 67 with mild symptoms.

In terms of gender of those infected, 20 are men, 57.1 percent, and 15 women, 42.9 percent.







