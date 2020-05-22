Corruption grows in AMLO’s government – INEGI.

Despite the official discourse, that has stated there is no longer any corruption in the country, the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact shows that during 2019 it grew compared to the last exercise carried out in 2017.

MEXICO (INEGI) – The cost to the country from lousy government practices increases by 64% versus 2017; security authorities are the main focus of corruption

Corruption during 2019, already under the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has increased its incidence, prevalence, and cost, as reported yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Consulta los resultados a 2019 de la Encuesta Nacional de Calidad e Impacto Gubernamental #ENCIG #ComunicadoINEGI https://t.co/AEEswGsjkb pic.twitter.com/QWQ64KmGyp — INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) May 21, 2020

Despite the official discourse, where the president has stated that there is no longer any corruption in the country, the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact shows that during 2019 it grew compared to the last exercise carried out in 2017.

“During 2019, the perception of the frequency of corruption acts in government institutions was reduced, going from 91.1% in 2017, to 87% in 2019. However, the prevalence rate of corruption increased,” said Inegi this year.

The prevalence rate, which refers to victims of corruption per 100,000 inhabitants, increased by 7.5%. While the incidence rate, that is, acts of dishonesty per 100,000 inhabitants, rose 19.2 percent.

