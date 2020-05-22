Corruption grows in AMLO’s government – INEGI.

Despite the official discourse, that has stated there is no longer any corruption in the country, the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact shows that during 2019 it grew compared to the last exercise carried out in 2017.
MEXICO (INEGI) – The cost to the country from lousy government practices increases by 64% versus 2017; security authorities are the main focus of corruption
Corruption during 2019, already under the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has increased its incidence, prevalence, and cost, as reported yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).
Consulta los resultados a 2019 de la Encuesta Nacional de Calidad e Impacto Gubernamental #ENCIG #ComunicadoINEGI https://t.co/AEEswGsjkb pic.twitter.com/QWQ64KmGyp— INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) May 21, 2020
Despite the official discourse, where the president has stated that there is no longer any corruption in the country, the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact shows that during 2019 it grew compared to the last exercise carried out in 2017.
“During 2019, the perception of the frequency of corruption acts in government institutions was reduced, going from 91.1% in 2017, to 87% in 2019. However, the prevalence rate of corruption increased,” said Inegi this year.
You can read the entire study here:
The prevalence rate, which refers to victims of corruption per 100,000 inhabitants, increased by 7.5%. While the incidence rate, that is, acts of dishonesty per 100,000 inhabitants, rose 19.2 percent.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
del Toro, González Iñárritu and Cuarón save Mexican cinema from AMLO’s government.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Mérida’s carriage pulling horses would use mouth cover
“The Mérida carriage horses need to.
-
The dry law in Yucatan and its consequences.
A 49 years old, passed away.
-
Progreso man dies after drinking antibacterial gel for 20 consecutive days
PROGRESO, Yucatan (May 22, 2020) .-.
-
PRI and MORENA Congress members deny Yucatecans 30,000 Jobs
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Yucatecan hitmen execute three people in Tulum
TULUM. QUINTANA ROO (May 22, 2020).-.
-
Are bond investors willing to bet on money-losing Pemex after oil price crash?
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mexico’s.
-
“Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation” – The Economist.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
U.S.-Mexico Border Now Faces a COVID-19 Crisis (VIDEO)
A COVID-19 crisis is brewing at.
-
AMLO orders to investigate company allegedly tied to Peña Nieto’s family
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
Leave a Comment