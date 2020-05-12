Colorado restaurant defies state order, reopens to packed crowds

As states prepare to lift restrictions on businesses such as bars and restaurants, scenes that played out in several states on Mother’s Day weekend shows how doing so safely amid the coronavirus pandemic may prove to be challenging — especially given President Trump’s preference to reopen quickly.

The owners of C&C Coffee and Kitchen, a breakfast cafe in Castle Rock, Colo., opened its doors to patrons on Sunday in defiance of Colorado’s public health order that limits restaurants statewide to takeout and delivery services.

Crowds packed the restaurant, located about 25 miles south of Denver.

And in a viral video taken by a local news reporter, it appeared that virtually no one was practicing social distancing. And just one customer could be seen wearing a mask.

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

(“ATTENTION: Our freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins,” a sign on the cafe’s front door read. “If you are afraid to be within 6 feet of another person, do not enter this business!”)

”We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!” the Castle Rock cafe wrote in a tweet, tagging Trump.

In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that the state was suspending the restaurant’s operating license for 30 days “until it’s established that there is no longer a threat to public health.”

“We all have laws that we agree with and laws that we disagree with,” Polis said. “But it’s our responsibility as Coloradans and as Americans to follow the law.”

“It’s very sad when businesses operate illegally and workers lose jobs through no fault of their own,” Polis continued. “Some businesses might face costly court battles or even worse, the deaths of owners or patrons.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS







Comments

comments