CNDH asks to suspend non-essential activities related to the Maya Train

In the midst of the coronavirus health emergency, the National Human Rights Commission requested the National Tourism Development Fund (FONATUR) to implement precautionary measures to suspend non-essential activities related to the Maya Train Project.

The CNDH indicated that the objective of suspending these activities is to protect workers and inhabitants of the Yucatan peninsula from possible COVID-19 infections, who filed a complaint about the continuity of the project.

“This National Autonomous Organism, guarantor in the defense and protection of Human Rights, particularly of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, requested such suspension, when updating the severity, urgency and possible damage to health, personal integrity and life of the inhabitants of the region, “the CNDH reported in a statement.

In the complaint received by the CNDH, filed by social organizations and indigenous communities in the Yucatan peninsula, it is argued that continuing with the construction of the Maya Train involves the violation of the human right to health, personal integrity and life.

In this sense, the national agency explained that it requested precautionary measures “in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, among the workers of the project called ‘Tren Maya’ and the inhabitants of the three states that conform the Yucatan peninsula (Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo).”

In a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Maya Train was included among the projects that would be carried out despite the coronavirus contingency.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments