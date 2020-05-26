City Council of Benito Juárez protects 4,500 turtle eggs

The General Directorate of Ecology of the municipality of Benito Juárez (Cancún), under the direction of President Mara Lezama, carries out the Program for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles on public beaches, to preserve the ecosystem.
With this program, more than 4,500 turtle eggs belonging to four different species have been saved, including four leatherback turtle nests, the first time this has happened, as it is a rare species in the area.
In this regard, information provided by the municipal agency, through its director Guadalupe Alcántara Más, indicates that, thanks to the Sea Turtle Protection Program, so far this season in Cancun 41 nests of four species of sea turtles have been preserved, protecting a total of 4,648 eggs: white turtle with 18 nests and 2,108 rescued eggs; loggerhead turtle with 15 nests and one thousand 689 eggs collected; hawksbill turtle with four nests and 478 eggs under shelter, while 373 eggs were deposited in four leatherback turtle nests.
This program is a high priority because these chelonians are classified under national legislation as an endangered species according to NOM-059-SEMARNAT- 2010.
Therefore, a tour was made on the 12 kilometers of beach in the nesting area, from the Hyatt Ziva Hotel to Club Med, in order to verify the profile of the beach, indications of traces of nesting females, nests in situ and placement of markers by the hotel sector.
The Protection and Conservation Program for Sea Turtles in the Municipality’s Beaches operates under a permit as a turtle camp with Official Letter SGPA / DGVS / 06516/19 issued by the General Directorate of Wildlife of SEMARNAT.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mansion illegally built in Tulum’s protected area is guarded by armed men
In six months, a luxurious home.
-
Club Med will welcome guests back with new hygiene and safety protocols
Travel Market Report (May 26, 2020).-.
-
Initiative for the decriminalization of abortion rejected in Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Mexico (Tuesday, May 26, 2020).
-
In 4 days, the Merida City Council receives 800 complaints against CFE
Just four days after Mayor Renán.
-
Young man with COVID-19 symptoms in downtown is transferred to the hospital
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 26, 2020) .-.
-
Netanyahu becomes the first Israeli prime minister to stand trial over corruption and fraud cases
The trial against Israeli Prime Minister.
-
Man who stole cash from a Mérida home gets arrested by police
Mérida, Yucatán (May 23, 2020).- A.
-
3 year-old wandering alone in Kanasín returns home safe and sound
KANASÍN, YUCATAN (May 26, 2020) .-.
-
5.5 billion dollars leave Mexico due to a loss of confidence.
As of March 5.5 billion dollars.
-
State Government equips more ambulances for a better service to COVID patients-19
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 26, 2020).- The.
Leave a Comment