Church fined after selling “miracle cure” against Covid-19

SYDNEY Australia (EFE) – An affiliate of the American “Genesis II Church of Health and Healing” has been fined 151,200 Australian dollars ($97,504 or 90,134 euros) for illegal advertising an alleged “miracle” product that contains bleach and falsely claims to prevent and cure various diseases, including Covid-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the government agency that regulates the industry, said in a statement yesterday, Wednesday, May 12, 2020, that it issued 12 fines against MMS Australia, the affiliate of the “Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.”

MMS Australia promotes the “miracle mineral supplement” (MMS), a product containing sodium chlorite, an industrial bleach used to bleach paper or clean swimming pools, and is harmful to consume.

The TGA noted that “there is no accepted clinical or scientific evidence that MMS can cure or alleviate any disease. The use of MMS presents serious health risks. It can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalization”.

Injunction against Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

Last month in the United States, a judge ordered a halt to the sale of this mineral solution as part of a lawsuit against the manufacturers of this “miracle cure,” also known as the “Church of Bleach.”

The US authorities then urged to immediately stop the consumption of these mineral solutions or other sodium chlorite products under the names Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol and Water Purification Solution (WPS).

The cases for the damages to the health caused by the use of the MMS have been reported in diverse parts of the world for over a decade.

