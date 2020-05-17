Chino Anthrax executed in Sinaloa

CONFIRMED! Mexican drug trafficker “Chino Antrax” is murdered in Sinaloa, Mexico after leaving the US while on probation there.

They were two men and a woman. Unofficially, official sources confirmed to Linea Directa that one of the men is “El Chino Anthrax” and the woman, her sister Ada Jimena.

The other man was identified as Juan “N”, brother of the Morena deputy and agricultural leader, Ocadio Garcia, who recently died of heart problems. This was the woman’s husband, brother-in-law of the “Chino”.

The three bodies were inside the BMW, “El Chino” wrapped in blankets, black rubber, and duck tape.

The facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) were “armored” by elements of the Navy and National Guard.

The photos of his body are already circulating on social networks in the Semefo room, and it is unknown who leaked them.

It remains to be seen if this execution does not trigger a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa among the various criminal groups in the area

The sister of José Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa, “El Chino Anthrax”, escaped from San Diego, California on May 9.

It was hers the luxurious black truck found with the three bodies found this Saturday morning in Culiacán.

It was confirmed that one of the victims is Ada Jimena “N”, sister of “El Chino Antrax”. The others are two men.

They were in a BMW X5 truck located on a dirt road that connects the town of Ayuné.

At first, it was reported that he had two packages inside and finally at the scene, it was reported that there were three bodies, one of them, hers.

The identity of the other victims has not been released.

“El Chino Antrax” escaped from a San Diego, California home where he would serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.

The possible return of the “El Chino Anthrax” to Sinaloa: “I would not be surprised if he will have more control than before”

The escape of José Aréchiga Gamboa alerts the authorities of Mexico and the US for his alleged return to organized crime

Less than a week it has taken Mexican odes to gloss the last daring of the dangerous operator of the Sinaloa Cartel, José Rodrigo Aréchiga, “El Chino Anthrax”. A few days ago, the drug trafficker escaped from home prison in San Diego, California.

The Los Antrax ringleader – the armed arm of the Sinaloa Cartel – left the residence where he was serving his sentence on probation, and since Friday he has been wanted by DEA agents in Mexico and the United States.

The components of the escape, typical of a movie, have immediately become narcocorrido, especially in Sinaloa, where Mexican popular music praises the adventures of drug traffickers almost as if they were classic heroes.

Despite the narcojuglares that El Chino Anthrax has inspired in the northern state, no one has been able to account for it.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Chino Antrax was imprisoned for 87 months

Since the disappearance of the capo, the journalist for the Río Doce weekly, Miguel Ángel Vega, began an investigation with people close to the Sinaloa Cartel. “We didn’t even know he wasn’t in the dairy anymore, “ said one of the people consulted by Vega.

He added: “That compa controlled everything around here, if he really ran away, he will fall again (to Culiacán) and I would not miss anything that will have more control than before. “

According to the anecdotes that were told in the capital of Sinaloa about “El Chino Anthrax”, his eccentric character made him win steps within the organization led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. In 2008, José Aréchiga was one of the most violent and effective hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel and head of security for Vicente Zambada Niebla.

In 2009, after Vicentillo’s arrest, the now fugitive took over all the logistics and operational part of which the son of Mayo Zambada was in charge, and little by little he gained recognition, mainly for his eccentricities and love for the weapons.

“The Chino Anthrax” gradually gained recognition, mainly for its eccentrics and love of arms.

The main blow to Chino Anthrax was the Americans, not the Mexicans. In 2014, the narco ringleader was arrested in the Netherlands at the Amsterdam-Schiphol airport on a flight from Mexico.

It was then reported that his location would have happened thanks to posts he made on his Instagram account, which allowed DEA agents to coordinate with their peers in Europe and wait for him upon arrival in the Netherlands.

Seven months later, in July 2014, he was extradited to the United States where the Southern District of California court accused him of trafficking cocaine, marijuana, and supplying drugs to the Los Nitro gang in San Diego. After ten months of trial, Aréchiga Gamboa pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

El Chino Anthrax, who collaborated for years with the US attorney’s office giving names, addresses, and forms of operation of the Sinaloa Cartel in the US, received a sentence of 87 months in prison plus five years on probation.

With only 33 days spent in home prison, “El Chino Anthrax” disappeared from the department that was supervised by agents Marc W. Ryan and Kimberly A. Pelot. Both appeared three times a week for Aréchiga to sign a judicial act. But last week, the leader of the Anthrax fled in an unknown direction.

The image shows El Vicentillo, who named “El Chino Anthrax” as head of security

The judicial file 3: 13-cr-04517 specifies that Aréchiga Gamboa was released on parole since March 3, after serving a sentence of seven years and two months (87 months) in the maximum-security prison Metropolitan Correctional Center from San Diego.

Frank J. Ragen, a lawyer for the Mexican drug trafficker, negotiated with the prosecution to have his client purge five more years under house arrest and to be allowed to leave within a radius of no more than 500 meters from his house, and if he did, he had to notify their supervisors.

Judge Dana M Sabraw agreed in part because of the good behavior of Chinese Anthrax and because she had cooperated with prosecutors. Before his escape, José Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa, would have claimed to be sorry for his criminal record and only wanted to remake his life in an honest way.

There is a version that Claudia Ochoa was the successor to El Chino Anthrax

Everything would have been fine, until El Chino Anthrax packed a suitcase and left. Experts warn that his return to Culiacán, especially to the Sinaloa Cartel, could be a double-edged sword, since it has been seven years since his absence and many of his gunmen are dead. In addition to that, there are new and more powerful leaderships. On the other hand, José Aréchiga personified one of Mayo’s most faithful men and their children.

Aréchiga Gamboa gained fame largely because he liked weapons and action, there is even a version, which was never confirmed by the authorities, that when Rafael Arellano Félix was assassinated (1949-2013), he was the hitman who came in disguised as clown and ran him at his birthday party.

On his Instagram account, he exhibited his excesses. There are those who assure that he sent to make shoes and clothes to his measure with designers from the United States and Europe. It was normal to see him in international events such as boxing matches, catwalks, and presentations.

