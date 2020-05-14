“China will never forget Mexico’s support in times of trouble”

China’s ambassador to Mexico, Zhu Qingqiao, said that everything possible is being done to strengthen the acquisition and transportation of medical supplies from the Asian country to Mexico.

“During the first months of the COVID-19 health crisis in China, the Mexican government was among the first to collaborate and offer support, which we will never forget,” said the China’s ambassador to Mexico, Zhu Qingqiao.

“Today Mexico is in a critical phase due to COVID-19, a situation that China understands perfectly well. Efforts are being made to strengthen the airlift for the acquisition of medical supplies, ”said Qingqiao, during the tenth arrival with medical supplies from Shanghai on Tuesday May 12th.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, highlighted the bilateral solidarity relationship between Mexico and China to attend to the health emergency due to COVID-19.

The chancellor stressed that this is the first lot of 48 ventilators, for those patients who due to the severity of their condition, need to be intubated.

During his speech, Marcelo Ebrard acknowledged the relationship between Mexico and China and noted that the support is mutual and will continue to strengthen, after another 10 flights with supplies and medical supplies are still pending. Ande the equipment will be distributed through Insabi to health facilities in the Mexican Republic.

The arrival of the tenth shipment to the hangar of the sixth group of the Mexican Air Force, was made in the presence of the secretary for multilateral affairs, Martha Delgado; the commercial economic adviser of China, Zou Chuanming and Miguel Zhang of the Meheco Corporation Chinese company.

