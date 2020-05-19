Cecilia Patron warns of a “very serious” setback in the energy sector

Yucatecan federal representative Cecilia Patrón Laviada affirmed that the publication of the new Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric System published by the Ministry of Energy in the Official Gazette of the Federation on May 15, 2013, represents a tough blow to employment, quality of life and care for the environment throughout the country and for the Yucatan in particular, a state that has developed a powerful promotion of investment in terms of clean energy.
“We must say that this is a serious setback for our country, all that had already been advanced in terms of clean wind and solar energy generation, in our land, is now taken away by the federal government,” Patrón Laviada said.
There is a risk of losing more than 12,000 jobs and investments of more than 4.5 billion US dollars in the renewable energy sector, which can give an idea of the costs that it will represent for Yucatecans and for all the businesses, that are already severely punished with the most expensive electricity rates in the country.
She added that while the federal government insists on pharaonic works such as the “Tren Maya” and the “Dos Bocas” refinery, without listening to other alternatives, the Sener’s decision also affects local ejidatarios whose income depends on renting their land to clean energy projects.
“This is not incidental, the AMLO’s so-called fourth transformation has already dismantled the Special Economic Zones, affecting Yucatan and other states, and now this setback in environmental policies will be a fatal blow to the development of the clean energy industry in our country,” Patron Laviada concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
