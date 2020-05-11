Cancun Airport registers 97% drop in its operations

Due to the health contingency, fewer than 30 arrivals and departures are recorded per day at the Cancun International Airport.

During the month of April, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the air terminals operated by Aeropuertos del Sureste (Asur) in Quintana Roo (Cancún and Cozumel) registered a drop of 2,239,669 visitors, which represents a 97% drop.

During March, 974,366 people canceled their flights to Cancun, which resulted in less than 30 operations a day, which is less than 90% of the normal activity that takes places every day in the three of the four terminals of the airport.

In the case of national routes, some of them ar operating regularly. Regarding flights from the United States: Dallas, Charlotte and Miami are operating. And flights from Havana, Cuba and Bogotá, Colombia are also in operation.

According to Asur, last Tuesday May 5th, a flight arrived from Rome with 135 passengers and left on Sunday May 10th, with 134 Italians stranded in Mexico.

Marisol Vanegas Pérez, Tourism Secretary of Quintana Roo confirmed that the flights coming in from other countries are bringing compatriots who were stranded in these countries and needed to return to Mexico, since tourists cannot yet travel from these cities.

“In the case of the flight from Rome, it brought Mexican priests and nuns who were stranded there. Although once they arrived, the aircraft returned to Europe, since they are not serving flights with tourist passengers, ” she explained.

According to the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, starting in June, some airlines will resume their flights to the Cancun airport, although this will depend on the progress of the health crisis.

