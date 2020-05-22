Cancun: 2,500 companies start procedures to obtain health certification

Sedetur anticipates that, in a matter of days, these companies will obtain the certification.

Sedetur has already registered 2,500 applications from companies interested in obtaining health certification, far exceeding the established goal, with a view to reactivating the tourism industry in Quintana Roo.

Marisol Vanegas Pérez, head of the Ministry of Tourism, stated that they expected 1,600 companies to register to obtain the badge, however, three days after being launched the figure is almost twice the expected. Requests are being evaluated to determine if they meet the requirements to begin delivering the certifications.

Sedetur foresees that certifications will be delivered in a matter of days, depending on each workplace, as long as they meet the established criteria. The entire process is done through a website, and the procedure is totally free.

“A company that is prepared, and prior with its certifications, such as H Hotel and Krystal, could take up to two days to obtain this new health security badge”, Vanegas Perez explained.

The process is to register on the website, carry out the integration of the information; and wait for the ruling and verification by health and tourism authorities. And then, the “Certification of Health Protection and Prevention in Tourist Facilities” is given to the company that has complied with all requirements.

Once the validity is obtained, it ends at the end of 2020 and companies would have to process it again with Sedetur for 2021.

In addition to the state certification, the lodging centers and restaurants have announced their attention protocols for the reopening, which is expected to be after June 15.

Among those that have already advanced is the Riu chain that has the Post Covid manual, which highlights the limitation of hotel occupancy to 50%.

Hospitality brand RDC announced that the hotels they manage have implemented measures. In the case of Hard Rock, they have the SAFE + SOUND protocol, which contemplates the elimination of buffet-type food, as well as the reorganization of the facilities so that guests keep distances of two meters between each other at all times.

In the case of Sunset Royal in Cancun, it announced the Hygiene, Sanitation and Security protocol to protect members and guests, with sanitary stations and basic protection for guests and personnel. The center expects to reopen on the second half of June.

Grupo Xcaret joined with its Health Protocol, called Xeguridad 360, which will begin to be applied in the Xcaret park and Hotel Xcaret México, starting on June 15.

