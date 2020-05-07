Campeche registers 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The State Health Secretariat reports that one of these patients is located in Hopelchén, one of the municipalities that until Tuesday night did not register any case.
Health authorities also reported one death in the municipality of Ciudad del Carmen.
The epidemiologist attached to the State Health Secretariat, Manuel Julián Zaldívar Báez, pointed out: “this is not the time to let our guard down, especially when we are in the most critical stage of the virus”.
He also stated that authorities have observed that in recent days, citizens have relaxed its prevention measures and greater mobility can be seen in the city of Campeche.
It should be noted that there are 99 recovered patients, 25 deaths and 78 active, of which 27 are still hospitalized and 51 are isolated in their homes. Of these, 31 are in Carmen, 14 in Campeche, two in Candelaria, two in Champotón, one in Tenabo, one in Calakmul, and now one more in Hopelchén.
