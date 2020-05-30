Booze is back

“If people do not behave, we’ll go back to the dry law,” said Governor Mauricio Vila

MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – The State Government decreed that as of Monday, June 1, the Dry Law would be lifted in Yucatan, authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages as of that day, but under a series of home delivery modalities, as a temporary prevention measure in the face of the Coronavirus contingency.

Given this, the population is urged not to hold social gatherings, since the traffic light in Yucatan is red. The indication continues to be to stay home and continue to comply with the measures set by state and federal health authorities.

The establishments in charge of selling alcoholic beverages will not be able to trade them directly on their premises or collect them since they will only be able to do so with home deliveries. This scheme will be in force until June 10, 2020.

The establishments will provide the modality of home service for this purpose or through digital platforms duly registered with the Institute of Mobility and Urban Development Territorial (Imdut).

According to the decree, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be carried out within the usual hours. Still, there is a limit on the amount sold, which corresponds to the following list:

– Beer or other alcoholic beverages in can presentation may only be sold up to twenty-four pieces per person.

– Beer in “1/4” or “half” presentations may only be sold up to twenty-four pieces per person.

– Beer in presentation of “caguama,” only will be sold up to nine pieces per person.

-Beer in the “missile” presentation may only be sold up to seven pieces.

-In the case of wines and liquors, only one bottle of up to 1,250 milliliters may be sold per person.

Before the product is delivered, the person who receives it must present official identification to the stage manager to verify legal age. Likewise, it is prohibited to provide alcoholic beverages to people in a visible state of intoxication.

The “Dry Law” decreed in the state as a measure to prevent domestic violence, especially against women and child abuse, due to the social isolation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

These modalities are designed to avoid people’s accumulation due to the reactivation of the sale of these products, as it has happened in other points of the Republic because the main thing is to diminish the infections of Coronavirus and to take care of the health of the Yucatecans.

“The State Government calls on the Yucatan population to be responsible and to behave in an exemplary manner, because, in case of reports of social gatherings or parties, the Dry Law could be implemented again in Yucatan”. Said, governor Vila.

