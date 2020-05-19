Authorities report 5 deaths from Covid-19 in San Benito and Lucas de Gálvez markets

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (May 19, 2020).- After the Merida City Council and the Ministry of Health applied 120 tests to personnel from the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets, where at least 10 butchers have already tested positive, according to the Health subdirectorate.

In the Lucas de Gálvez “mercado“, it was reported that four tenants have already died, as well as one more from the San Benito market.

In recent days, the City Council reported that personnel from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the State Health Secretariat applied 120 tests to the same number of merchants who continue to work daily in that supply center, where thousands of people make their purchases in the Essential areas that are fully operational and where vendors of vegetables, fruits, meat and fish are in direct contact with customers.

The test results will be available within 72 hours. However, people who present symptoms have been sent to quarantine in their homes, so that if their tests are positive, they will proceed to apply the necessary measures with their family members, co-workers and other peoplewho have been in contact with them.







