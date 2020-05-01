April one of the most violent months in Mexico with an average of 83 murders per day

In the midst of quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the whole country, the month of April registers 2,493 victims of intentional homicide, making it the third most violent month since the federal government began the daily count of this crime, with an average of 83 murders per day.

April is below last March 2020 (2,585), and June 2019 (2,543), the months with the highest number of violent deaths on record.

Two days in April they reached the maximum number of intentional homicides so far this year.

According to the official report, on April 19 there were 105 intentional deaths, an amount that was exceeded the following day, Monday 20, which accumulated 114 killings, the highest day on record so far.

Guanajuato and the State of Mexico, the most violent states

Since Tuesday April 21st, the daily trend began to drop, and Thursday April 23rd was the day with the lowest number of homicides (59).

It should be remembered that the figures of the daily count register an underestimation of between 15% and 20% compared to those of the Executive Secretariat of the National System of Public Security (Sesnsp) that are published on the 20th of each month.







