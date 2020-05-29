Another owl is killed in Yucatán

Through social networks, the Santa María Project reported that the owl found on Thursday, May 28th, in the streets of Bokobá, Yucatán, finally died.

In its Facebook publication, the association indicated that an inhabitant of that municipality contacted them so that they could help the specimen that was rescued by the citizen Jesús Alberto Moo Torres. These animals need to be protected from attacks by ignorant people.

It was reported that the members of the Santa María Project went to the community, however when they arrived the animal had already died without a visible cause. That is why they kept the body to make it available to Profepa, who will conduct a necropsy in order to determine the cause of death.

They ended their publication by thanking Jesus Alberto Moo Torres for having protected the specimen and for being at all times in coordination with Proyecto Santa Maria to try to save the bird.

