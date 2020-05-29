Another owl is killed in Yucatán

Through social networks, the Santa María Project reported that the owl found on Thursday, May 28th, in the streets of Bokobá, Yucatán, finally died.
In its Facebook publication, the association indicated that an inhabitant of that municipality contacted them so that they could help the specimen that was rescued by the citizen Jesús Alberto Moo Torres. These animals need to be protected from attacks by ignorant people.
It was reported that the members of the Santa María Project went to the community, however when they arrived the animal had already died without a visible cause. That is why they kept the body to make it available to Profepa, who will conduct a necropsy in order to determine the cause of death.
They ended their publication by thanking Jesus Alberto Moo Torres for having protected the specimen and for being at all times in coordination with Proyecto Santa Maria to try to save the bird.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Elderly women in Yucatan stand alone against COVID-19
Yucatan is among the states in.
-
Illegal beer sale reported in Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (May 29, 2020).- Beer.
-
Cancun offering free hotels, meals, and theme park entry to travelers
Cancun is to offer tourists hotel.
-
Five Yucatecan legislators will donate their salaries to create a Support Fund
“In attention to the economic needs.
-
Seven out of ten Mexicans say the country is not ready to ease restrictions
PVDN (May 28, 2020).- Seven out.
-
Scientists respond to AMLO.
Lopez Obrador accuses scientists of corruption.
-
Belvo scores $10 million USD to scale its API for financial services
TechCrunch (May 28, 2020).- Belvo, a.
-
Domestic violence spikes in Mexico during lockdown
Domestic violence has spiked in Mexico.
-
“Life has to go on.” AMLO declares the new normality
López Obrador presented the “new normality”.
-
Mexican farmworkers crammed into border tunnel despite contagion risk
MEXICALI, Mexico (Reuters) – Every night,.
Leave a Comment