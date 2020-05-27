Another Mérida police officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Alberto Herrera Yama’s passing follows that of Modesto Bacab Simá on April 27.
Alberto Herrera Yama, Police officer of the 3rd batallion of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), became the second agent of that corporation to lose his life to the Covid 19 coronavirus in the state of Yucatán.
Through a publication on social networks, the Public Security Secretariat reported the sensitive death of this officer, reiterating its support and solidarity with the family of the deceased.
With this death, there are two casualties in the SSP due to the virus, since the death of another agent who was hospitalized for several days in an IMSS clinic, his name was Modesto Bacab Simá, he was a police officer of the 1st batallion of the Ministry of Public Security, he passed away on April 27th.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
