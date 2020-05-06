AMLO´s Morning Conference – How to read between the lines.

MEXICO (AMLO’s Morning News) – In a morning “lesson”, the President plays the role of a teacher in the middle of quarantine and explains the meaning of “infodemic“, a term designed to generate, what he says, is false news through social networks. A way to instill fear and confusion in society. He called for Twitter and Facebook to make transparent the use of accounts paid by other users to viralize fake news and for users to stop spreading the information.

He asked to stop the authoritarian campaigns of some media, demanding people to stay at home and assured “to trust the response of people without any pressure”.

In other news, he announced the provision of more resources for the “School is Ours” program to reactivate public works, in addition to housing loans. He recognized that the sum of the business sector with the government is necessary to move forward as long as they do not focus on “neoliberal formulas”.

He announced that today, he would have a meeting with various members of the cabinet and the health sector to assess the start of activities, mainly of companies working with the United States. Finally, he reaffirmed that his budget reform has to do with the reality that the country is experiencing and not with discretion, and accepted that violence continues despite the pandemic.

AMLO’s greatest hits

– In the neoliberal period, “they” handed over part of the electricity market to private companies… In the time of Salinas.

– I’m not going to promote trials against former presidents, the “people” will do that.

– The government will tighten its belt even more.

– Part of the U.S. respirators are going to Baja California

In order to avoid the following subjects:

– The real cost of U.S. support for Mexico.

– Sale of ventilators with a surcharge from Bartlett’s son.

– Lack of supplies, personnel, and contagion.

– Increase of violence in the country.

– Falling oil and economy.

Other subjects AMLO avoids talking about at all costs:

– The fall of more than 600,000 jobs

– Uncontrolled growth of organized crime

– Number of murders, femicides, and disappearances

– His bill in Congress to appropriate the Budget

– Morena’s political party internal process

