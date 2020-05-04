AMLO with 52% disapproval in April: Consulta Mitofsky

Due to the bad decisions taken by the federal government and late health measures against the coronavirus pandemic, a new Mitofsky Consultation reported that for the first time President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) disapproval reaches an average of 52%, in an overall period that goes from 2018 to date.

According to a journalistic report that revealed the data of this public consultation, the average approval of AMLO fell to 47.8%, that is to say four percentage points less than in March.

The report published by El Economista also maintains that the highest peak of government endorsement was reached in February 2019, with 67.1%.

The figures with the highest disapproval were revealed among the unemployed (65.3%), employers (61.2%), students (58.4%), professionals (57.7%) and retirees (54.5%).

Regarding the question of whether the president “has managed to unite the country”, the query was forceful: 72.4% answered “no” (8 percentage points more than in March 2020), against 27.6% who said “yes”.

Other data includes that 60.8% of the people consulted, 45,605 Mexicans over 18 years old that own smart mobile devices with Internet access, maintain that AMLO does not get along well with the business class.

Sources: Consulta Mitofsky / El Economista







