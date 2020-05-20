AMLO wants to resume tours across Mexico asap

CDMX (May 20, 2020).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this morning during his “mañanera”, that he would like to resume his tours across the country, stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, on May 30 to give the start signal for the construction of the Maya Train project.
I would like to do it next week if possible. I would like to go and attend the “kickóff” ceremony of the Mayan Train on May 30 or 31, if not a week later,” he said.
López Obrador specified that he is waiting for a response from the authorities of the Ministry of Health, to whom he has already sent his request for authorization to restart the tours.
“It will depend on what the doctors recommend, anyway, it is likely that I will have to wait a little longer to take care of myself and set a good example,” he explained.
In case the authorization is denied, the president considered that he could preside the “kick-off” ceremony through a teleconference from the morning conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.
“If it is not possible because the health authorities consider that I should not travel yet, I can do on a teleconference during the daily morning press conference” AMLO said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
