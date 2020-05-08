Ambulances are equipped with ventilators in Mérida

Ambulances have been equipped with ventilators in Mérida, in order to be able to transport Coronavirus patients.
The State Government began equipping the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) ambulances with ventilators, which will help to make a more agile and safe transfer of patients with Coronavirus who present complications for breathing.
This action adds to the 110 fans and 69 vital signs monitors distributed in the state public hospitals.
A total of 15 ventilators have installed in ambulances. These devices were purchased in advance by the state government, as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus pandemic.
We are talking about first-class, high-performance digital equipment that helps to safely transport people who need assisted ventilation, without the mobilization affecting or interrupting their treatment, or putting their health at risk.
These ambulatory ventilation units improve the quality of the patient’s transfer because they provide high-performance ventilation according to the parameters that the patient requires, which also speeds up the actions of paramedics.
In addition, it can be used in both adult and pediatric patients, since it adapts to the needs of the person, These ventilators are suitable for conditions in any environment and offer high performance ventilation with functions such as integrated capnography, that is, the measurement of carbon dioxide in a patient’s airway during their respiratory cycle, and non-invasive ventilation.
These devices are shock resistant, and suitable for any kind of ambulance, even helicopters. These are state-of-the-art ventilators, featuring a new design that is light, compact and easy to transport.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
