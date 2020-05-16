According to Health authorities, Mexico registers more COVID related deaths than China

In Mexico, until Friday, May 15, according to the authorities’ report, 45,032 accumulated cases of COVID-19 and 4,767 deaths have been registered.
In the last 24 hours, 290 deaths from coronavirus have been registered in the country, for a total of 4,767 victims and more than 45,000 confirmed cases, health authorities reported. China totals 4,637 dead, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University
In Mexico, until Friday, 45 thousand 032 accumulated cases of COVID-19 and four thousand 767 deaths have been registered, reported the director general of Epidemilogy, José Luis Alomía Zegarra.
At a press conference, he noted that of the total accumulated cases, 10 thousand 238 remain active. Also, there are 29 thousand 28 suspected cases.
Since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, 163 thousand 691 people have been studied, of which 89 thousand 631 obtained negative results.
Mexico City continues to be the entity with the highest number of damages, with 12,456 cases.
Source: https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mass testing won’t happen in Mexico because that’s the way AMLO wants it
Mexico City (CNN)As the United States slowly re-opens.
-
Why are women-led nations doing better with COVID-19?
Monday was a day of triumph.
-
Chronicle of a pandemic foretold – AMLO and his words of denial and dysfunction.
“It’s not even equivalent to the.
-
Meet the 777X, the new flagship Boeing hopes will be its redemption
The second of Boeing’s history-making newest.
-
More than 800 Cuban health professionals are working in Mexico.
While the Mexican doctors receive unfair.
-
Mexico enters into diplomatic conflict with Canada and the European Union.
Rocio Nahle forced the resignation of.
-
U.S. hopeful of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020
President Donald Trump has said that.
-
Progreso fishermen say COVID -19 is hitting them hard
In Progreso, the fishermen point out.
-
Cancun and Riviera Maya plan to reopen to tourists on June 1st
The popular tourist destinations of Cancun.
-
Fishermen stranded at sea are rescued by the Mexican Navy
The Secretary of the Navy successfully.
Leave a Comment