According to Health authorities, Mexico registers more COVID related deaths than China

In Mexico, until Friday, May 15, according to the authorities’ report, 45,032 accumulated cases of COVID-19 and 4,767 deaths have been registered.

At a press conference, he noted that of the total accumulated cases, 10 thousand 238 remain active. Also, there are 29 thousand 28 suspected cases.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, 163 thousand 691 people have been studied, of which 89 thousand 631 obtained negative results.

Mexico City continues to be the entity with the highest number of damages, with 12,456 cases.

Source: https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/







