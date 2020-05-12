According to federal figures, there are 59 health workers infected with Covid-19 in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 12, 2020).- In Yucatan there are so far 59 Health workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. They got infected in the last two weeks, according to figures from the Federal Government released this Monday May 11th.

In this area, Yucatan occupies the 11th position at the national level. In first place is Mexico City with 551 positive active cases, the State of Mexico with 342 and Tabasco with 133.

Then comes Veracruz with 89 cases, Baja California with 82, Sinaloa with 69, Nayarit with 66, Guerrero with 64, Quintana Roo with 61 and Puebla with 59, followed by Yucatan.

The State Government and Health authorities have done an outstanding job during the prolonged health contingency. However, as it has been said by Helath Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, there is still much to be done.

