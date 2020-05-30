A hurricane could impact Yucatan this year, UADY experts predict

Yucatan has never been exempt from hurricanes, however experts from the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) consider that an intense season is coming this year.

The aforementioned became known after the Institutional Committee for Attention to Extreme Weather Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the UADY was installed.

Meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo said that statistically Yucatan is in a high probability of being hit by a hurricane similar to Isidoro, which affected the state 18 years ago.

According to the specialist, an intense tropical cyclone season is forecast for this year, which is favored by oceanic surface temperatures above average.

Another of the indications that specialists use to ensure this is that the phenomenon known as La Niña will take place in late summer.

La Niña is a phenomenon that describes cooler than normal ocean surface temperatures in the Eastern and Central Pacific Ocean; regions close to the equator off the west coast of South America. In some parts of the world, La Niña causes increased rainfall while in other regions it causes extreme dry conditions.

Similarly, the formation of storms Arthur and Bertha is considered to be another factor, since they anticipated the official start of the hurricane season, which is set for June 1. It is worth mentioning that this situation has only been registered five times.

Vázquez Montalvo said that since May the conditions for hurricanes have existed, in addition to the fact that a cyclone has not impacted Yucatan since 2002, so he recommends the population to be alert to meteorological announcements.

For this season, 18 named tropical cyclones are forecast, four moderate hurricanes with an intensity of 1 to 2, and four category 3 to 5 hurricanes on the Saffir-Simpson scale, as well as eight tropical storms.

