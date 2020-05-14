68 Mexican nationals to arrive in Cozumel today

Cozumel, Quintana Roo.- This Thursday, May 14th, 68 Mexican workers will return to Mexico aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship that will dock at the Punta Langosta dock, on the island of Cozumel.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Quintana Roo health secretary led by Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, where she stated that this will be under strict security measures, in compliance with international health protocols, and within the framework of agreements for international cooperation for the purpose of repatriation of Mexicans and the formation of humanitarian bridges.

The objective is for the purpose of repatriation of 68 Mexicans who during the last month have been on board the vessel on the high seas, they are workers of the shipping company who are part of the crew and who at the moment will return to the country, since the boat does not carry any tourists.

The context of this operation is part of the efforts of different agencies of the three levels of the Mexican government that have formed cooperation ties for humanitarian purposes, since there are still Mexicans who, after the closure of ports and airports due to the COVID epidemic- 19, have been unable to return to the country.

Aguirre Crespo reported that the people who will disembark will have no interaction with local inhabitants. He also noted that all the people on board have remained isolated and have not presented symptoms of the disease for the last 14 days.

Once the verification of the sanitary measures has been carried out and in the event that no risks to public health are found, the gradual disembarkation of compatriots will be allowed and once ashore they will board another vessel in which they will be transported to Playa del Carmen for later Transfer to the Cancun airport, from where you will take a flight to your final destination.

The immigration and customs authorities will carry out the verification of documents and baggage, following the sanitary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health.

