300,000 coronavirus tests arrive in Mexico, as part of the deal made with China

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced the arrival of 300,000 coronavirus tests in Mexico, as part of the deal made with the Chinese government.

“In order to support the preparation phase determined by the General Health Council, 300,000 tests will arrive on the eleventh flight from Shanghai this weekend,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 13th, the government of Mexico announced its plan to gradually reopen business and other operations in more than 260 municipalities across the country, which they called “the municipalities of hope”.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the country registers a total of 38,324 coronavirus cases, of which 3,926 have died and just over half have recovered from the disease.

Therefore, people suffering from chronic degenerative diseases such as: diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity, kidney failure, lupus, cancer, heart and respiratory diseases, as well as transplants, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and those who are in charge of the care of their daughters and sons under the age of 12, must remain at home.

